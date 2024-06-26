Supreme Court Allows Arvind Kejriwal To Withdraw Plea Against Delhi High Court’s Interim Order of Stay on Bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, June, allowed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the June 21 interim order by the Delhi High Court, which stayed the bail granted to him by the district court in an alleged money laundering case linked to liquor policy scam case.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea, was told by the AAP leader's counsel senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that since the high court has passed a detailed order on June 25, he would like to file a substantial appeal.

Supreme Court allows Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging June 21 order granting interim stay on trial court’s order by which he was granted regular bail. — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Singhvi informed the bench that new developments were taking place every day and Kejriwal has now been arrested by the CBI. "We would like to file a substantial appeal to bring on record all relevant details and challenge the June 25 order of the high court in which bail order was finally stayed," he said.

The bench recorded the submission and gave him the liberty to file the appeal. Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi court allowed the CBI to arrest Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise scam formally.



On Tuesday, the high court stayed the trial court order granting Kejriwal bail in the case and held that the lower court did not "appropriately appreciate" the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate.