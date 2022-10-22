Supreme Court extends interim bail to Amrapali group founder Anil Sharma on medical ground

In a special sitting on Saturday, Supreme Court extended interim bail granted to Amrapali group founder Anil Sharma on a medical condition.

A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Bela M. Trivedi extended interim relief to Anil Sharma observing his medical condition.

The court said that the extension of interim bail to Anil Sharma would be for the appropriate period on medical grounds and would be determined on the basis of his medical condition. The court said that the interim relief would continue till further orders.

Meanwhile, the court extended interim bail granted to promoter Shiv Priya.The court asked Shiv Priya to surrender after two weeks on the expiry of the period of her interim bail.

Advocate ML Lahoty, appearing for homebuyers, has opposed the bail plea of Shiv Priya.

Meanwhile, the court refused to grant bail to then Chief Financial Officer Chander Prakash Wadhwa on medical grounds. However, it granted liberty to Chander Prakash Wadhwa to file a fresh bail application on medical grounds, or challenge the earlier order refusing bail.

The Supreme Court has conducted special proceedings on Saturday for hearing various petitions relating to projects of Amrapali projects.

The court had earlier taken note of the status report filed on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate concerning the investigation in relation to the Surekha Family. According to said Report, supplies of TMT Bars to the tune of Rs.215 Crores were not found to be genuine but the Report submits that a detailed investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 is still underway and that appropriate steps shall thereafter be undertaken.

On January 25 2019, the top had given a go-ahead to the government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects.

On July 23 2019, the court asked the NBCC to complete the unfinished housing projects of Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida areas and hand over these to the homebuyers as soon as possible. The court had also cancelled the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) registration of Amrapali Group.

On July 18 2022, the top court had said that "Monetary claim raised by the Company shall be looked into after the claims of all the flat- buyers for possession of the respective apartments booked by them and the statutory entities or corporations like NOIDA/Greater NOIDA and Electricity Company are considered and satisfied."

On July 18, 2022, the top court also said that after considering the plight that the flat-buyers and the progress of construction, it directed the Electricity Company to restore the electricity supply.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor