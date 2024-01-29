Supreme Court Extends Stay on Allahabad HC Order in Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi Case

The Supreme Court has extended the stay on the Allahabad High Court's order appointing a commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute until the next date of hearing. The court has adjourned the hearing on the matter to April and directed all concerned parties to complete their pleadings and file written submissions.

The application seeks direction from the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make necessary investigation/survey of the alleged “Shivling” to determine its nature and associated features without causing any damage to the “Shivling” situated within the sealed area.

Survey be done by removing the artificial/ modern walls/floors surrounding the “Shivling” and also to undertake survey of the entire sealed area by excavation and using other scientific methods and submit report, application states.

An application is filed in the Supreme Court by Hindu plaintiff in Gynvapi case seeking directed to vacate its May 19, 2023 order by which it had put on hold the scientific survey of a “Shivling” said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey.