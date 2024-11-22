Supreme Court Issues Notice to Masjid Committee in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Case Over ASI Survey Request

The Supreme Court of India has asked the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee to respond to an application filed by some Hindu worshippers seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the sealed area of the mosque, where a "Shivling" is claimed to have been found. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, issued a notice to the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and others involved in the case. The matter is set for hearing on December 17, 2024.

The application, filed by Hindu worshippers, argues that the sealed area of the mosque—sealed under an interim order in May 2022 and confirmed in November 2022—has not been surveyed by the ASI, despite the presence of key evidence related to a temple. The petitioners assert that the sealed area must be surveyed to allow the case to be fully examined. They are requesting the Supreme Court to modify the interim order to allow the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the sealed area using the latest investigation methods and submit a report to the court.

Previously, the Supreme Court had put on hold the carbon dating of the "Shivling" found during a court-mandated survey in May 2022. The court had deferred the implementation of directions from the Allahabad High Court that had allowed the scientific survey of the "Shivling" under the supervision of the District Judge of Varanasi. The High Court had previously set aside a Varanasi District Court order rejecting a scientific survey and carbon dating of the "Shivling" on October 14, 2022.

The "Shivling," which is contested by both Hindu and Muslim sides—Hindus claiming it to be a sacred object and Muslims asserting it to be a fountain—was discovered during a survey of the mosque complex, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The outcome of these proceedings could have significant implications for both religious communities and the ongoing legal case.