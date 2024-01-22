Supreme Court Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt Over Alleged Ban on Ram Temple Ceremony Telecast

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed an urgent petition in the Supreme Court challenging the reported order by the Tamil Nadu government. The order allegedly prohibits the live telecast of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22 at temples and public places across the state.

The plea argues that the government has prohibited all types of religious rituals, prayers, and feeding of the poor on the occasion. It claims that this exercise of power by the state government, through police officials, violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Supreme Court via ANI that there are no restrictions or ban on live telecasts, and that the plea is politically motivated. The Supreme Court responded by stating that permission cannot be denied based solely on the presence of other communities in the area, emphasizing that this is a diverse society.