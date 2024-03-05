Supreme Court Orders Release of Rs 18 Lakhs to Ex-Air Force Officer Infected with HIV Due to Military Hospital Error

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, March 5, directed the immediate release of Rs. 18 lakh to a former Air Force officer who contracted HIV due to a blood transfusion at a military hospital. The Court also directed the authorities to bear the expenses incurred by the officer for travel and lodging while undergoing treatment.

#SupremeCourt directs immediate release of Rs.18 lacs to an ex-Air Force officer who contracted #HIV due to blood transfusion at a #military hospital



Authorities further asked to bear expenses incurred by him for travel, lodging while undergoing treatment pic.twitter.com/Mfk8zqdSUb — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 5, 2024

The order was passed in a contempt plea against non-compliance by the Armed Forces of a Supreme Court order which directed compensation to the officer at Rs 1.6 crores. Besides part compensation of Rs.18 lacs, the authorities shall pay Rs.25,000 to the officer for every visit (twice a month) that he makes to Delhi for treatment

The Court has also directed that the officer's disability for purposes of disability pension shall be taken to be 100 percent Matter adjourned to July, as review petition filed by authorities is pending