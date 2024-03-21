Supreme Court Rebukes Tamil Nadu Governor for not Appointing Ponmudi as Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's refusal to reinstate K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet.In strong remarks, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Centre, "If the Governor does not follow the Constitution, what does the government do?"

The bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, has now given the Governor a day's time till tomorrow to appoint DMK's K Ponmudi as minister.

The MK Stalin government has approached the Supreme Court after Mr Ravi refused to re-induct Mr Ponmudi into the state cabinet, saying it would be against Constitutional morality. Mr Ponmudi was disqualified as an MLA after the Madras High Court recently reversed his acquittal in an assets case. Thereafter, the Supreme Court paused his conviction and the sentence of a two-year jail term. The state government had then moved to reinstate him as minister, but the Governor stressed that his conviction has only been suspended.

If we do not hear from your person tomorrow, we will pass an order directing the Governor to act according to the constitution. We are seriously concerned about the Tamil Nadu Governor and his behaviour. He has no business to do this. He is taking on the Supreme Court," the Chief Justice said. "We are keeping open eyes and tomorrow we will decide. We are seriously concerned," he doubled down.

The Chief Justice said the Governor is "defying the Supreme Court". "Those who have advised him have not advised him properly," he said. "I may have a different perspective of the man/ minister, but we have to go by the constitutional law. The Chief Minister says we want to appoint this person, the Governor should do soMr Ravi's refusal to appoint Mr Ponmudi as minister is the latest in a series of face-offs between his office and the MK Stalin government after he took over Tamil Nadu Governor in 2021. The DMK government has repeatedly accused him of creating hurdles in its work. as part of the parliamentary democracy.