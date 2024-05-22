Supreme Court Rejects Bail to Uttarakhand School Student for Circulating Videos of 14-Year-Old Girl Linked to Teen's Suicide

The Supreme Court has denied bail to a school student from Uttarakhand who was accused of circulating obscene videos of a 14-year-old girl. This incident is linked to the girl's tragic suicide.

On January 10 this year, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Haridwar, had rejected the bail plea of the 'child in conflict with law', who had been booked under Sections 305 and 509 of IPC and Sections 13 and 14 of Pocso Act. After JJB's decision was upheld by Uttarakhand high court, the boy through his mother moved Supreme Court seeking bail.

Senior advocate Lok Pal Singh argued that his parents were ready to take care of him. The child should not be kept in a reform home and his custody given to his mother, Singh appealed, reported the Times of India.

However, the apex court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal on Monday examined the HC judgement and said it was right in declining bail to the juvenile. "After carefully perusing the material placed on record, we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order passed by the high court at this stage," the apex court bench said while rejecting the boy's appeal.

The girl had gone missing from her residence on October 22 last year and her body was recovered later. The girls’s father lodged a police complaint alleging that the boy had shot obscene videos of her and circulated the clips among students. Fearing ignominy, she took her own life, the father said.

Justice Ravindra Maithani of Uttarakhand High Court on April 1 had given a reasoned order declining bail to the juvenile.