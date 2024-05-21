Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Seeking Review of Article 370 Case Verdict
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 21, 2024 09:58 PM2024-05-21T21:58:06+5:302024-05-21T21:59:32+5:30
The Supreme Court has dismissed petitions seeking a review of its December 2023 judgment upholding the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
This is a developing story...