Supreme Court Stays Telangana Govt's Takeover of Machileshwarnath Temple After Mandir Priest Objection

The Supreme Court of India issued notice on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Telangana Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act 1987. The plea was preferred on behalf of the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple priests, also known as the Machileshwarnath Temple, against the Congress-led Telangana state government.

The priests have objected to the State government taking over the temple by appointing executive officers using the Telangana Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act 1987. Senior Advocate Vibha Dutta Makhikja, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that through these impugned orders, the Telangana Government is attempting to take over the said Temple and remove the Petitioners.

Furthermore, priests challenged the constitutional validity of the Telangana Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act 1987. The Court has issued notice in the case. It further contended that the government can only take over the management to cure financial maladministration. Hence, the management of the said temple has to be returned. The petition has been filed contending that the Government has misused the provisions of this Act and appointed an Executive Officer to take charge of the Temple without prescribing any cause and in perpetuity.