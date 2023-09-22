Supriya Sule gives notice of Privilege to LS Speaker against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

New Delhi, Sep 22 A day after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used derogatory and abusive words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Friday gave a notice of privilege to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the saffron party MP.

In her letter to Birla, Sule, who is the MP from Maharashtra’s Baramati, said: "On September 21, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, made certain statements during the session, that were in contempt of the Lok Sabha and constitute a Breach of Privilege of the House."

She said that under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, "a member may, with the consent of the Speaker, raise a question involving a breach of privilege either of a member or of the House or of a Committee thereof".

"Under the said rule, I would like to raise a question of breach of privilege of the House," the NCP-Sharad Pawar MP said.

She also highlighted the unparliamentary and derogatory words against Ali, saying: "Needless to say the said statements were shameful. The precedents and practice show that the Committee of Privileges has the jurisdiction to examine questions of breach of privilege on statements made inside the House."

She also pointed out the sections for contempt and the privilege, and said: “I submit that the statements made by Bidhuri prima facie constitute a Breach of Privilege as they undermine the dignity of the Lok Sabha. In light of the rules cited above, I request you to intervene in this matter and refer this question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges."

Bidhuri, who is a MP from South Delhi, while participating in the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in Lok Sabha on Thursday, used abusive and derogatory language against Ali. His remarks were later expunged from the records.

Earlier in the day, Ali wrote a letter to Birla to refer his case to the privilege committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter. Even the BJP issued a show cause notice to the MP for using unparliamentary words.

Bidhuri's remark sparked outrage, with the opposition leaders calling for strict action against him. Many opposition leaders condemned the language of Bidhuri against the BSP MPs in the Lok Sabha and demanded for his suspension.

Earlier on Friday, Birla took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

