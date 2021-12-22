Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards announced, 8th edition ceremony to be held in New Delhi

Maithili Thakur and Lydian Nadhaswaram have been awarded 'Sur Jyotsna National Music Award-2021'. The Sur Jyotsna National Music Award-2021, presented by Lokmat Media Group in memory of Lokmat Sakhi Manch founder and musician Jyotsna Darda, will be distributed on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, Delhi at 5.30 pm. This is the eighth year of the ceremony honoring young and versatile talents in the field of music.

The main objective of the award is to find and encourage music talent from across the country. Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Award is a platform which has introduced many new musicians to the country and has made significant contribution in the field of music. In the last seven years, this award has created a distinct identity in the country. This year's eighth season will feature a live concert by leading sarod players Bangash brothers Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali.

Padma Shri Anandji Virji Shah (Kalyanji-Anandji), Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas, Famous Singer Roopkumar Rathod, Singer Sonali Rathod, Shashi Vyasji, Gauri Yadavkar, Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board, Former MP Vijay Darda have selected this year's Sur Jyotsna National Music Award winners.

Maithili Thakur

Maithili was born on July 25, 2000 at Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar to famous musicians Ramesh and Bharti Thakur. She has inherited music from generation to generation. Her two younger brothers Rishav and Ayachi are coming forward in singing and tabla playing. Maithili received her early musical lessons from her father. Seeing her passion for music, her father brought her to Dwarkanagar in New Delhi for further studies. She acquired mastery in classical music, samvadini and tabla from her father. She made her television debut in 2011 with the reality show Saregampa Little Champs on Zee TV. Four years later, she was seen in Indian Idol Junior on Sony TV. However, she gained recognition from the reality show Rising Star. She was the runner-up in this reality show.

She sings songs in Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Hindi. Along with Bollywood songs, she also sings traditional folk music. In 2015, Maithili won the Indian Music Competition 'Guy Genius Young Singing Star'. Her music album 'Ya Rabba' has also been released. The Election Commission had declared her and her two brothers as the brand ambassadors of Madhubani district in 2019. Maithili is only 20 years old and is known all over the world for her spectacular performances in the field of music.

Lydian Nadhaswaram

Lydian was born to Satish and Jhashi on September 6, 2005 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Lydian is the couple's second child. He started playing drums when he was two years old and started learning piano when he was eight years old. He is a student of Augustine Paul, music director of the Century Old Madras Musical Association. In 2019, India represented 185 countries in The CBS World's Best Tournament Season One. He became the winner. Following Lydian’s victory on the CBS talent show, The Ellen Show producers invited Lydian to be interviewed and perform on their show.

In 2013, Lydian was awarded the 'Youngest Best Drummer in India' award. He trained the Russian piano method for two years with Dr. Surojit Chatterjee at Dr. AR Rahmans KM Music Conservatory, Chennai.

He completed his 8th grade piano examination at Trinity College in London under the guidance of Dr. Augustine Paul. Lydian has composed the music for the historic 3D movie "Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure". The movie has famous actor Mohanlal and the story is by Jijo Punnuse. Lydian has made his Bollywood acting debut as a lead actor in the children's film 'Atkan Chatkan'. Written and directed by Shiv Hare. A. R. Rahman's production. The movie was released on Zee 5 in 2020. Lydian has been awarded Best Actor at the South London and Jaipur Film Festivals. He has mastered the art of playing more than 20 musical instruments.

Renowned Sarod players Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash will be a special attraction in this eighth musical festival. The audience will be able to enjoy their performance.

Special honors will be given to Padma Vibhushan Amjad Ali Khan and Subhalakshmi Barua Khan, Padma Bhushan Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Laxman Krishnarao Pandit of Gwalior family, renowned classical singer Pandit Sajan Mishra and Padma Bhushan Rajiv Sethi.

Chief guests will be Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Kumar Pandey, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and MP Farooq Abdullah. Apart from this, some MPs from different states will also be present.

Previous winner

2014 Singer -

- Rewa Roopkumar Rathod

- Arshad Ali Khan

2015

- Singer Pooja Gaitonde

- Tabla player Ojas Adia

2016

- Singer Ankita Joshi

- Flute player S. Akash Satish

2017

- Singer Swayamduti Majumdar

- Singer Ramakant Gaikwad

2018

- Singer Anjali Gaikwad

- Classical Singer - Brajwasi Brothers

2019

- Singer Arya Ambekar

- Classical Music - Shikhar Nad Qureshi

2020

Singer - Hargun Kaur

Singer - Prathamesh Laghate