Surat: BJP Ward-Level Leader Dipika Patel Commits Suicide, Family Alleges Foul Play

A shocking incident has emerged from Surat, Gujarat, where Deepika Patel, the President of the BJP Mahila Morcha for Althana Ward No. 30, was found dead in an apparent case of suicide. The 34-year-old BJP leader was discovered at her residence, sparking turmoil in local political circles.

Deepika Patel's family, however, suspects foul play and has demanded a forensic post-mortem to determine the cause of her death. Her relatives allege that she may have been murdered, intensifying the mystery surrounding the case.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about her death and sent her body for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are underway to establish whether it was indeed a case of suicide or if there is evidence of homicide.

Relatives revealed that Deepika Patel had been a dedicated BJP worker for many years, actively involved in social service. At the time of her death, her children were at home, while her husband was reportedly out in the field.

The reason behind her death remains unclear, and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report for further insights. This incident has caused widespread concern and discussions within political and social circles. Police investigating the case to uncover the truth behind Deepika Patel's death.