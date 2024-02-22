Surat: Cousin Brothers Found Hanging After Lovers Suicide in Althan

Two cousin brothers tragically ended their lives by hanging, just days after their respective lovers two cousin sisters—had taken a similar drastic step. The incident occurred in the Althan area on Wednesday morning, where the lifeless bodies of Narendra Verma (19) and Pushpendra Verma (18) were discovered hanging from a tree, mirroring the location where the sisters had taken their own lives just two days prior.

The teenage boys, who were employed as security guards, were deeply troubled by the demise of the girls whom they had declined to marry due to familial pressures. The girls, identified as Nilam Sharma (20) and her cousin Roshni Sharma (18), had been found hanging from a tree. Investigations uncovered that Nilam and Roshni were eager to wed Narendra and Pushpendra, respectively. However, Narendra was already married with a child, leading him to express his inability to marry Nilam despite their relationship. Conversely, Pushpendra informed Roshni that he could only consider marriage after consulting his family.

Nevertheless, despite the boys' rejections, the girls persisted in their desire for marriage and had fled their homes on Monday. Sensing the gravity of the situation, Narendra had even contacted one of the girls' brothers and requested his presence in Althan. However, before the family members could arrive, the girls found a secluded spot where they tragically hung themselves from a tree, deeply affected by the rejections, as reported by the police. Both Narendra and Pushpendra were employed as security guards, while the girls worked as domestic help in an upscale residential complex in Althan.

According to a report of TOI, Althan police inspector NK Damor said, The fathers of both girls are brothers, and Pushpendra's father is Narendra's maternal uncle. Both families are acquainted with each other, originating from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The girls hailed from Gaindoli village, while the boys were residents of Devgaon village. He further stated, We are conducting a thorough investigation into the case.