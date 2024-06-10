Surat Railway Station Redevelopment: Check Details of Platform Closure and Train Route Changes From June 10 to September 7

Surat Railway Station will undergo redevelopment; Phase 1 will commence on Monday. June 10, and continue for 90 days until September 7. To ensure a smooth transition, some temporary changes will be implemented.

In view of this redevelopment project, the terminal of few trains originating/departing from Surat railway station is being shifted to Udhna railway station, which is about 07 Km away by road.

Platform 4 at Surat station will be closed for passenger traffic during the redevelopment phase. Eight (8) trains will now originate from Udhna Station instead of Surat Station. Similarly, nine (9) trains will terminate at Udhana Station instead of Surat Station.

The following are the helpline numbers for passenger assistance with train updates.

SURAT:- 0261240179, 41204 (Auto).



UDHNA:- 02267641801.

Trains Short Terminating at Udhna Station:

1. Train No. 19006 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing from 09th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 04:40 hrs (PF No. 5).

2. Train No. 19008 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing from 09th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 06:05 hrs (PF No. 3).

3. Train No. 09096 Nandurbar – Surat MEMU Special, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 09:25 hrs (PF No. 4).

4. Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 10:25 hrs (PF No. 1).

5. Train No. 20926 Amravati – Surat Superfast Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 18:50 hrs (PF No. 3).

6. Train No. 19001 Virar – Surat Passenger, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 07th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 23:05 hrs (PF No. 1).

7. Train No. 09066 Chhapra – Surat Special, journey commencing from 12th June, 2024 to 04th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 13:35 hrs (PF No. 4).

8. Train No. 19046 Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing from 09th June, 2024 to 06th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 15:55 hrs (PF No. 1).

9. Train No. 22948 Bhagalpur - Surat Superfast Express, journey commencing from 10th June, 2024 to 05th September, 2024, will be short terminated at Udhna station at 15:55 hrs (PF No. 1).