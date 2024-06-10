Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Eastern Freeway Southbound Due to Car Breakdown

Traffic is moving slowly on the Eastern Freeway southbound due to a breakdown involving a cruiser car. This incident is likely causing vehicular congestion and delays during commute in pick hours.

"Traffic Movement Is Slow At Eastern Freeway Southbound Due To Cruiser Car Breakdown," said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

क्रूझर कारच्या बिघाडामुळे ईस्टर्न फ्रीवे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.@MTPHereToHelp

While the exact location of the breakdown is unknown to us, it's recommended that travelers southbound on the Eastern Freeway expect delays. Consider alternative routes if possible, or be prepared for a longer travel time.