Surat zoo makes special arrangements to keep animals cool

As the scorching summer approaches, the animals are also seen feeling the heat, with the authorities of Sarthana Nature Park and Zoo in Surat have taken precautionary measures to help zoo inmates stay cool.

The zoo authorities have put in place a series of special arrangements to keep the animals hydrated, with facilities of coolers, sprinklers, water tanks, besides changes in diet plans. The diet plan has been modified with the inclusion of multivitamin food and seasonal summer food. Seasonal fruits with more water intake have been added to their diet to keep the animals hydrated.

Tigers, lions, bears have been given personal water tanks in their enclosuers. Sprinklers have also been placed in all the cages to keep them cool.

Heena Patel, an official of the zoo authority, said that there's not much of heat yet because of trees in the zoo. The animals stay cool inside the cages, with extra arrangements are made for them.

"We have placed water tanks in cages, every 3-4 hours they are refilled with cold water. There are sprinklers and coolers in every cage. We have to maintain the diet for the birds, extra vitamins and minerals are provided to them to keep them healthy and control dehydration. Emu and Ostrich birds need to take baths every few hours. So we give them bath with cold water," said Heena.

Sarthana Nature Park is situated in the North-East corner of Surat and is about 10 km from the city. The zoo has around 20 species of animals, including the lion-tailed Macaque, Black Buck and Himalayan Bear. There are 16 species of birds and around five species of reptiles.

In the past week, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees. It was recorded at 41 degrees on March 30 and is expected to be the same today.

( With inputs from ANI )

