Suresh Prabhu retires from politics, will now work only for environment

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu, who is considered loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced that he will retire from politics. No more political elections. Now I just want to work for the environment, said Suresh Prabhu in a program. In the first cabinet of the Modi government, Suresh Prabhu had handled powerful departments like railways and commerce. Prabhu is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He was originally a Shiv Sena leader, but was included in the Bharatiya Janata Party just in time to be included in Modi's first cabinet. Prabhu was also a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. At that time, he got a place in Modi's first cabinet because of his remarkable work for the river connection project.