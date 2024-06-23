Surrogacy and Maternity Rules: Leaves Of Female Central Government Employees Extended To 180 Days

The Government of India has recently amended the Central Civil Services (Leave) (Amendment) Rules under the title Central Civil Services (Leave) (Amendment) Rules, 2024. According to the new regulations, both the surrogate and the commissioning mother, provided she has fewer than two surviving children, are eligible for a 180-day maternity leave if either or both are government employees, specifically under the central government.

Big Decision for mother who gives birth to a child through surrogacy and the parents who adopt those children



Now in cases of surrogacy, the surrogate, a central government employee, will be able to get 180 days of maternity leave



Along with the surrogate, the presiding mother,… pic.twitter.com/WrFnMf0PTU — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 23, 2024

Additionally, commissioning fathers who are central government employees and have fewer than two living children will now receive 15 days of paternity leave within six months of the child's birth. These revised rules came into effect on June 18, the date they were officially published in the Gazette of India.