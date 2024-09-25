Suryakanta Vyas Passes Away: BJP Leader and Former Jodhpur MLA Dies at 86

Veteran BJP leader and former Jodhpur MLA Suryakanta Vyas passed away early Wednesday at the age of 86. According to her family, Vyas had been suffering from health issues and had been bedridden for several months prior to her death.

The six-time MLA representing Jodhpur's Soorsagar and previously the City constituency, Suryakanta Vyas began her political career as a councilor. She played a vital role in Jodhpur's development during the tenures of former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

She continued her contributions even during Ashok Gehlot's tenure as chief minister. Affectionately referred to as 'Jiji,' Suryakanta Vyas was born on February 23, 1938. Since 1990, she contested MLA elections seven times, securing victory in six of them. She served three terms each as an MLA for Jodhpur and Soorsagar. However, she was not awarded a ticket for the 2023 elections due to her advanced age.

