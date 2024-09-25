Dubai-Bound Flight with 280 Passengers Delayed After Smoke Emerges from Aircraft at Chennai Airport (Watch Video)

Just before its departure, a Dubai-bound flight carrying 280 passengers emitted smoke from one of its wings on Tuesday night, causing a brief panic at Chennai Airport, according to airport officials. The flight crew alerted officials around 9:15 PM, prompting technical experts to inspect the aircraft.

On Tuesday, just before its departure, smoke was observed emanating from the wing of the flight, causing a brief alarm. A video of the incident reportedly showed smoke also rising from the tail section of the aircraft.

The smoke dissipated within approximately 10 minutes, and fire tenders were also dispatched to the scene. The reason for the smoke was not disclosed immediately by authorities and the flight was delayed. The incident caused anxiety among passengers.