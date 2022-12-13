Suspected IED found in J-K's Sopore

By ANI | Published: December 13, 2022 08:54 AM2022-12-13T08:54:49+5:302022-12-13T14:25:02+5:30

A suspected IED (improvised explosive device) was found in the Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district ...

Suspected IED found in J-K's Sopore | Suspected IED found in J-K's Sopore

Suspected IED found in J-K's Sopore

A suspected IED (improvised explosive device) was found in the Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Personnel of Sopore Police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are at the spot.

Further details awaited

Last month on November 25, in a joint operation by Shopian Police and Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian.

The detection of the explosive device planted inside a cooker before it went off is believed that a major tragedy was averted by the efforts of police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Sopore policeSopore policeCentral Reserve Police ForceParamilitary central reserve police forceIndian central reserve police forceCentral reserve police forcesGeneral of central reserve police forcesA central reserve police forceGeneral of central reserve police forceKashmir police and central reserve police forceKashmir force policePersonnel of central armed police forces