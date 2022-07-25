Suspected LeT terrorist arrested in B'luru

Bengaluru, July 25 Police in Karnataka have arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and detained four other persons in a late night operation in Bengaluru, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division (ISD) and Intelligence Wing raided a residence following a tip-off over the presence of the suspected terrorist identified as Akthar Hussain Lashkar from Assam.

The teams comprised more than 30 personnel.

The suspected terrorist worked as a food delivery boy and resided with others in the BTP locality near Tilaknagar.

The Bengaluru police are yet to make an official statement regarding the case.

The police sources said that an FIR has been lodged at the Tilaknagar police station and sleuths are questioning the five persons.

In June, Talib Hussain linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was arrested from Bengaluru.

The debate of Bengaluru being a sleeper cell for terrorists and anti-national forces came to the forefront with Hussain's arrest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor