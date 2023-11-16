Suspected mastermind in murder of TMC leader at Jaynagar arrested

Kolkata, Nov 16 The West Bengal Police finally arrested a CPI(M) leader Anisur Lashkar, the suspected mastermind behind the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning.

Saifuddin Lashkar’s death was followed by counter-lynching by the local people, in which one person Sahabuddin Sheikh was killed. The violent mob had also set 12 houses, all belonging to CPI(M) activists, on fire on the same morning.

State police sources said that the suspected mastermind Anisur Lashkar was arrested from Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal on Thursday afternoon. After the murder of the Trinamool Congress leader, he escaped to Nadia district via Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas and had plans to escape to Murshidabad district.

Anisur Lashkar has been brought to the office of the Police Superintendent of Baruipur District Police under whose jurisdiction Jaynagar comes and he is being questioned there.

This is the second arrest made by the police in this connection. Earlier the cops arrested Sahrul Sheikh in the matter.

He was first rescued by police on Monday while being beaten up by the local people as a suspect behind the Trinamool Congress leader’s murder and then arrested after some initial interrogation.

Meanwhile, the police have also detained five other people in connection with the case. They are also being questioned by the investigating officials in the matter.

The family members of Anisur Rahman, however, have claimed that he has no connection with the murder of the Trinamool Congress leader and he just absconded after hearing that he would also be lynched on suspicion, just like Sahabuddin Sheikh.

