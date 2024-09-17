Suspected Monkeypox Case in Kerala: Man Showing Mpox Symptoms Admitted, Samples Sent for Testing

A 38-year-old man from Kerala’s Malappuram district has been admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital after showing symptoms of monkeypox. The man, who recently arrived from the UAE, has been isolated, and a sample has been sent for testing to Kozhikode Medical College to confirm whether he has contracted the virus.

State Health Minister Veena George said the patient had been isolated at home before being admitted and that authorities are awaiting test results to confirm if it is indeed monkeypox, also known as mpox. The strain of the virus will also be identified through testing, she added.

A few days earlier, a suspected monkeypox case in Delhi was confirmed in a 26-year-old man from Haryana who tested positive after returning from abroad.

Meanwhile, Malaysia reported a new mpox case on Monday. According to the Malaysian health ministry, the patient, a man who first experienced fever, sore throat, and cough on Sept. 11, later developed a rash. The case has been identified as a less severe strain, not the highly transmissible clade 1b variant. Since July, Malaysia has recorded 10 mpox cases.