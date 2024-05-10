Suspected thief falls from terrace in Delhi, dies

New Delhi, May 10 A suspected thief died after falling from the terrace of a house in southeast Delhi after a woman raised an alarm when he attempted to enter the home for theft.

According to police, on Thursday at 5.26 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a male dead body lying in a street at Batla House Jamia Nagar.

Upon reaching the spot, the caller Ilyas informed police that the body had been taken to hospital by CATS Ambulance.

“The Crime team was called and photographs were taken. The unknown person was declared dead by the doctors and a medico-legal case (MLC) report was collected from AIIMS trauma centre,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

The deceased was identified as Md Yaseen (26), a resident of Okhla Vihar.

The DCP further said that the statements of public persons were obtained and as per the statement at about 4.30 a.m. Yaseen entered the house of one woman and she raised the alarm.

“The neighbours were awakened and Yaseen went to the terrace of that house then he jumped on the terrace of one house then on another terrace, in the third jump he got imbalanced and fell from the terrace of a house,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Yaseen’s brother's statement has been recorded and he stated that the deceased was of unsound mind and he was away from home for more than one year.

