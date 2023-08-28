Suspecting partner's fidelity, man bludgeons her with pressure cooker in B’luru

Bengaluru, Aug 28 A man was arrested for bludgeoning his living-in partner to death with a pressure cooker in the city, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Vaishnav from Kollam in Kerala was in a live-in relationship with Deva(24) who also hailed from the same state.

They had rented an apartment in Begur near Mico Layout in Bengaluru.

The two were classmates and studied in college together. Preliminary probe revealed that the couple were employees of private companies and engaged in fights quite often as the man doubted Deva's fidelity.

On Sunday, a similar fight turned ugly and the accused hit the woman's head with a pressure cooker. She succumbed to her injuries.

Though Vaishnav attempted to flee, but was nabbed by police later.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

--IANS

