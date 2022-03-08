Suspended Bengal BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins Trinamool Congress

Jay Prakash Majumdar, veteran BJP leader who was suspended from the party in January this year, joined the Trinamool Congress, in the presence of chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Soon after his joining, Majumdar was inducted into the TMC's state committee. Among those present at the event were senior leaders of the ruling party, including education minister Partha Chatterjee and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim. Banerjee addressed the event, meant to commemorate International Women's Day, before Majumdar was officially joined

The BJP had suspended Majumdar along with another party leader, Ritesh Tiwari, a day after they were served show-cause letters that charged them with making statements against the saffron camp. Both were state vice-presidents of the BJP. “The two persons (Majumdar and Tiwari) are being temporarily suspended till the investigation into charges of violating party discipline is not over,” said the one-line order that was issued at the direction of state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. Following his suspension from the saffron party, Jay Prakash Majumdar had attacked the party's central leadership and accused them of ignoring the core issues and deserting the workers in time of need."During the Bengal poll, I was given the task of communicating the pulse of the state to the central leadership. However, some central leaders were trying to put down the Bengal brigade of the party. I told them it was not right," Majumdar had told media.He had further claimed, “"Everyone knows what happened right after the election results were declared. After 12 PM on May 2 [2021], Delhi leaders were desperately looking for returned tickets to Delhi. Meanwhile, many BJP workers were being attacked across Bengal and no prominent leader was there to stand beside them."