Suvendu Adhikari meets family of WB BJP worker raped and murdered

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the house of a BJP Mahila Morcha worker who was allegedly raped and murdered in Pingla of West Midnapur district.

After paying homage to the victim, Adhikari talked with her family members.

Speaking toafter the visit, Adhikari said, "Our Mahila Morcha worker, who was also a tribal was raped and murdered. Over 100 cases of molestation, rape, and after rape killings have been reported in the last one month."

The LoP further said that the Centre should do something about the situation in Bengal.

On Wednesday, the body of the victim, who is a tribal woman, was found at Ujan village in the Pingla area.

West Midnapur police have started an investigation and one person named Ranjan Sing has been arrested in connection with this case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor