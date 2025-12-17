Suvendu Adhikari mocks Bengal Minister Biswas over spelling errors in resignation letter; targets CM too

Kolkata, Dec 17 Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday targeted State Minister Aroop Biswas over multiple spelling mistakes in his handwritten resignation letter, which was submitted following the "GOAT India Tour" debacle involving football icon Lionel Messi.

Adhikari also posted a photograph of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s acceptance letter and flagged what he described as an error in sentence construction.

Ridiculing the Minister, the BJP leader wrote on his X handle, “Like teacher, like student!!! The people are demanding the removal of both the ‘acting minister and the foolish minister’ for this embarrassing situation in West Bengal!!!”

Adhikari again mocked Biswas over the spelling errors in the Bengali words used for “Sports Minister” in the resignation letter.

In the handwritten letter in Bengali, Biswas on Tuesday expressed his desire to resign as the state Sports Minister.

The letter, which was published in the media, contained misspellings of the words such as ‘Kriramantri’ (Sports Minister) and ‘proriprekhite’ (in this context), which were written as ‘Kriyamantri’ and ‘Poriprekshite’.

The term ‘Yuva Bharati Krirangan’ was also written as ‘Kriyanjan’. Adhikari shared the letter online, marking the alleged errors in red ink and ridiculing Biswas.

Separately, Adhikari shared the Chief Minister’s acceptance letter, claiming that the phrase “offer to relief” should have been written as “offering to be relieved” or “asking to be relieved”.

The issue has triggered a political row. However, no reaction was received from the Trinamool Congress leadership on the allegations regarding spelling and language errors.

Following the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi’s Goat India Tour in Kolkata on December 13, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted Biswas’s request and relieved him of his responsibilities as state Sports Minister for the time being.

CM Banerjee will retain charge of the sports portfolio, while Biswas will continue to hold his other portfolios of youth affairs and power.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor