Suvendu Adhikari seeks ECI action against CM Mamata for 'intimidating' electoral officials

Kolkata, Oct 10 Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking immediate action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "intimidating" electoral officials.

In the letter, Adhikari requested the poll panel to immediately register an FIR against the Chief Minister for allegedly obstructing the conduct of free and fair elections next year and intimidating public servants performing duties.

He has especially sought the ECI action against the Chief Minister for making "baseless claims" against a section of the Commission officials, especially targeting the CEO, West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

On Thursday, while addressing media persons at the state secretariat, CM Mamata, in a veiled attack at Agarwal, said that one particular officer, who has stayed in West Bengal, has several "charges of corruption against him".

"I will reveal the name when the time comes. I hope that he will not act beyond his authority. He is unnecessarily threatening the state government officials. The state administration is yet to be taken over by the ECI. Then why is the Commission holding meetings with the booth-level officers now?" the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

In the letter to ECI, Adhikari claimed that such a remark from the Chief Minister constituted a brazen and contemptuous attack on the integrity and independence of the ECI, and an attempt to browbeat its officers into submission.

"Such language, emanating from the Head of the State Government, has the potential to paralyse the functioning of the commission and vitiate the entire electoral atmosphere. Necessary directions be issued to ensure the protection and independence of all officers associated with the electoral process in West Bengal," the letter read.

Adhikari also pointed out that earlier on July 28, 2025, the Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering of senior administrative officials, publicly cautioned the booth level officers that they should remember that they are state government employees and asserted that the state administration goes to the ECI only after the announcement of election date and returned to the state government after the declaration of results.

"Such a statement is not only factually misleading but also an overt act of intimidation, aimed at coercing public servants who are statutorily mandated to perform their duties under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. This is a direct interference with the free and fair conduct of elections and undermines the very spirit of Article 324 of the Constitution of India," the letter read.

