Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM Modi over West Bengal's 'Jal Swapna' mission

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising strong objection to the West Bengal government's implementation of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' by renaming it as "Jal Swapna".

He accused Mamata Banerjee government of claiming the entire project as financed by it.

Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Central government on August 15, 2019, to provide tap water supply to every rural home in India by 2024 for improving the lives of Indians, especially women.

In the letter, Adhikari expressed his gratitude to the Centre for introducing this mission and said that the West Bengal government was also benefitted from the scheme.

"I would like to thank you heartily for the allocation of Rs 6,998.97 crore grant to West Bengal under Jal Jeevan Mission for the year 2021-2022. Union Mission Gajendra Singh has personally assured full assistance to West Bengal for providing tap water supply to every rural home in Bengal by 2024," he said.

He said that the State government has not been gracious about the Central Government's assistance.

"They have engaged in duplicity and have effectively changed the name of the Jal Jeevan Mission to Jal Swapna. They have not only wiped off the name but are also claiming that the entire project is financed by the state government," Adhikari stated.

Citing more examples of such incidents, the BJP leader said that this has been a common practice of the West Bengal administration as the PM Awas Yojna has been rebranded as Bangla Awas Yojna, PM Gram Sadak Yojna as Bangla Gram Sadak Yojna and so on.

He further requested PM Modi to reprimand the state government for indulging in this type of counterfeiting and ask them to re-instate the original name, that is, Jal Jeevan Mission.

( With inputs from ANI )

