Swachhata Hi Seva: Cleanliness Drive Launched at CRPF Yelahanka Campus with Enthusiastic Participation

The "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign was inaugurated by the Chief Guest S.R. Vishwanath, MLA, Yelahanka Assembly Constituency at the Central Reserve Police Force Group Centre Campus, Yelahanka in the city. On this occasion, Dr. S.K. Mishra, Deputy Inspector General (Medical); P.K. Mehra, Deputy Inspector General and Padma Kumar A., GCO, besides officers, jawans, and children from all the offices of the campus with representatives of BBMP participated in it with enthusiasm and zeal. The Swachhata Abhiyan was started with tree plantation at Shaheed Smarak on the campus, cleaning of the campus, and a cleanliness rally. Many other activities will also be organized till 30th November.

The chief guest of the ceremony, S.R. Vishwanath, MLA Yelahanka, in his address, urged the soldiers, "Along with the country's security duties, it is everyone's social duty to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the surrounding areas with a sense of social tolerance, harmony, and brotherhood. We all should contribute to the country's development by making cleanliness a part of our habits only then we can achieve the dream of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat"."

In his address, Padma Kumar A., GCO informed that this year's Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan theme is "Swabhaav Swachhata Sanskar Swachhata". This campaign will run from 14 September to 2 October. Along with this, Special Campaign 4.0 will be organized from 16 September to 30 November, in which various activities will be organized for purity and cleanliness in different areas of life and work sphere. P.K. Mehra, Deputy Inspector General, also administered the cleanliness pledge to everyone.