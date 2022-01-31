Swaminarayan sect's army of idols 'captures' a Guinness World Record
By IANS | Published: January 31, 2022 03:51 PM2022-01-31T15:51:06+5:302022-01-31T16:10:23+5:30
Mumbai, Jan 31 A stunning group of enchanting idols of Lord Swaminarayan displayed at the Shree Swaminarayan ...
Mumbai, Jan 31 A stunning group of enchanting idols of Lord Swaminarayan displayed at the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Kundaldham in Gujarat has entered the Guinness World Records
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app