Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Moves Delhi HC Seeking Regular Bail

Bibhav Kumar has moved the High Court seeking regular bail in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case. The matter is scheduled to be listed on Friday, June 14. Kumar's second bail plea comes after Delhi's Tis Hazari Court denied him bail on June 7.

Kumar, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, was arrested on May 18 and sent to judicial custody on June 1. His initial bail plea, filed on May 27, was dismissed by the Delhi court after arguments from both sides.

The case stems from an alleged incident on May 13 when Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, made a PCR call alleging assault at the Chief Minister's residence. She later filed a police complaint accusing Kumar of slapping her multiple times and kicking her chest, stomach, and pelvis area.

Following the registration of the case, Delhi Police seized the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and other documents from the CM residence, sending them to the forensic lab for analysis. Kumar was also taken to the drawing room of Kejriwal's residence, where the alleged assault occurred, to reconstruct the events of May 13.

In response to the case, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) led by Anjitha Chepyala, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Delhi, was formed to investigate. The SIT includes three Inspector-rank officers and an officer from the Civil Lines Police Station, where the case was filed.

