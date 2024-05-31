Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC Rebukes Lawyer for Filing PIL to Stop Media Reporting, Says 'Political Motive Behind'

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, May 30, refused to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking action against the media for reporting and revealing the identity of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in connection with the alleged assault on her by Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, reported by the Bar and Bench.

A division bench of Delhi High Court comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said that the plea had political colour behind it and that Maliwal herself had gone to the media and discussed the case.

Also Read | Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar challenges arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case.

The victim is talking about it. She is going to all the channels and talking about it," the Court stated. The Court rebuked the advocate Sanser Pal Singh, a petitioner, for filing the PIL and said that it was a politically coloured plea filed for publicity.

"If the victim is going to all channels and talking about it, who are you to file a PIL? There is a political colour behind this PIL."



Delhi High Court rebukes lawyer for filing PIL to stop media from reporting on Swati Maliwal assault case.#DelhiHighCourt@SwatiJaiHind… pic.twitter.com/RlZ49VnTeR — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 31, 2024

The Court even warned of disciplinary action against Singh. You are supposed to be a person trained in law. You are supposed to be a person who sees all the versions. We will have to complain about you to the bar council,” the Court said, according to the report by Bar and Bench.

The petitioner withdrew the plea. In his PIL, the petitioner said he was willing to find out that the first information report (FIR) registered in Maliwal’s case was being circulated publicly through news channels and social media platforms.