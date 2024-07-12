Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Accused Bibhav Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Friday, July 12, denied bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bhibhav Kumar in the alleged Swati Maliwal assault case.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta rejected Kumar's bail plea, considering the nature and gravity of the allegations and the apprehension that he may tamper with the evidence. The High Court said that he may influence the witnesses and can tamper with the evidence.

Earlier, Kumar was denied bail by the trial court on May 27. His second regular bail plea was rejected by the sessions court on June 07.