Swati Maliwal Harassment Case: BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Near Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence

Members of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday morning, in response to the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.

Led by Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey Mishra, the protesters, carrying bangles, demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

Mishra said the Mahila Morcha wanted to hand over the bangles to Kejriwal for keeping mum over the incident with Maliwal that occurred at his official residence.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, naming Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the accused. The FIR was registered after a two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, recorded Maliwal's statement. The team spent nearly four and a half hours at Maliwal's residence in central Delhi on Thursday.