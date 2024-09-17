Swati Maliwal on Atishi Becoming Delhi CM: 'Whose Family Fought Long Battle to Save Afzal Guru'

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a harsh critique of the Aam Aadmi Party and Atishi, who is poised to become the next Delhi Chief Minister. Maliwal alleged that Atishi's parents had submitted mercy petitions to overturn the death sentence of Afzal Guru, the convict in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Referring to Atishi as a "Dummy CM," the AAP leader remarked, "May God protect Delhi." She also presented a letter she alleged to be a mercy petition authored by Atishi's parents.

दिल्ली के लिए आज बहुत दुखद दिन है। आज दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री एक ऐसी महिला को बनाया जा रहा है जिनके परिवार ने आतंकवादी अफ़ज़ल गुरु को फांसी से बचाने की लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी।



उनके माता पिता ने आतंकी अफ़ज़ल गुरु को बचाने के लिए माननीय राष्ट्रपति को दया याचिकाऐं लिखी।



"Today is a very sad day for Delhi. Today, a woman is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from hanging. Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save terrorist Afzal Guru. According to them, Afzal Guru was innocent and was framed as part of a political conspiracy," Maliwal said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed Atishi as his successor during a meeting with party MLAs. Sources indicate that she was subsequently elected as the leader of the Delhi AAP Legislative Party.

