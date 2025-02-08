Swati Maliwal Slams AAP Over Delhi Election Results 2025, Says 'God Punishes Those Who Commit Crimes Against Women'

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is facing a potential loss in the Delhi assembly elections results. She stated that God "punishes" those who commit crimes against women, a remark seemingly aimed at the assault case involving AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal aide, Bibhav Kumar, who she accused of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence.

However, it is pertinent to note that despite being a sharp critic of AAP and Kejriwal since the episode, she has still not left the party. "If we see the history - if something wrong happens to any woman, god has punished those who commit that," Maliwal said.

Swati Maliwal launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, remarking that even Ravan’s pride was shattered, and "he is only Kejriwal." She emphasized that ego and pride are fleeting, adding, "Even Ravan's pride was shattered, but then again, he is only Arvind Kejriwal." Speaking on the factors contributing to AAP's likely defeat in the upcoming elections, the Rajya Sabha MP pointed to issues such as water and air pollution, poor infrastructure, and the lack of basic amenities as key reasons for their loss.

"Today, Delhi has become dustbin...It's because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution and the condition of the streets, that Arvind Kejriwal himself has lost his seat. They (AAP) think that they can lie and people will believe in them...People should do what they say but our (AAP) leadership forgot that and deviated from what they used to say... I congratulate the BJP. People have voted for them with hope - and they should work to fulfil that," Maliwal asserted.



