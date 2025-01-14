Sweet shops in Gujarat experience huge rush on Makar Sankranti

Gandhinagar, Jan 14 Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year, marking the beginning of longer days as the Sun embarks on its northward journey. In 2025, the festivities on January 14 brought communities together in joyous celebration, filling the skies with colourful kites and the streets with the delicious aroma of Undhiyu and Jalebi.

On this special day, residents flock to local shops from early morning to buy the iconic Makar Sankranti dishes — Undhiyu, a mixed vegetable delight, and Jalebi, a sweet treat. The air is filled with excitement as families gather to feast before taking to the rooftops to fly kites.

Tanuvedi, a local resident, shared her excitement: "I came here to buy Undhiyu and Jalebi. Undhiyu is a mixed vegetable dish, and Makar Sankranti just isn’t complete without it. After eating, we will fly kites to continue the celebration."

Another local, Sangita Ben, added, "Undhiyu and Jalebi are special for all of us. It’s a tradition, and we look forward to it every year."

For shopkeepers like Laxman, this is the busiest time of the year.

"Our business is thriving during Makar Sankranti. We are selling Undhiyu and Jalebi for Rs 320 per kg. Everything is almost sold out," he said with a smile.

Prakash Kumar, another shopkeeper, explained the essence of Undhiyu: "This is a Gujarati-style mixed vegetable dish made with fresh seasonal produce from the winter harvest. We prepare it for Makar Sankranti months in advance, and it’s a must-have during this festival."

Beyond the festive food and kite flying, Makar Sankranti holds deeper significance. It is a time to reflect on the harvest season and express gratitude to Lord Surya, the Sun God, for sustaining life on Earth. The transition to longer days symbolises new beginnings, hope, and prosperity for all.

As people across Gujarat continue to celebrate with family, food, and flying kites, the spirit of Makar Sankranti is a testament to the unity and joy that the festival brings to communities nationwide.

