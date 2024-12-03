Taj Mahal Receives Bomb Threat: Authorities Launch Immediate Investigation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2024 03:57 PM2024-12-03T15:57:09+5:302024-12-03T15:57:39+5:30
The iconic Taj Mahal received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, prompting swift action by authorities. "The tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is underway," said ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and local police quickly responded, conducting a thorough search of the historic Mughal-era monument, one of India’s top tourist attractions.
No further details about the threat have been released as investigations continue.