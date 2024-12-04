Take earnest steps to complete land records digitisation in J&K: Official

Jammu, Dec 4 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary on Wednesday held a meeting of the Revenue Department and took an assessment of the progress made in the digitisation of land records in J&K.

An official statement said that the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers of the Department to take earnest steps to take this digitisation programme towards completion as most of the work has shown to be completed now.

He observed that the next goal of the Department should be to integrate these records with geo-referenced cadastral maps and dedicate the same to the public for their ease and use.

He further impressed upon the Department to constitute teams of revenue experts who would visit districts to gauge the accuracy of these digitised records.

He made out that it is pivotal to check the quality and accuracy of these records and people themselves should take the lead in scrutinising their respective records for any discrepancies so that these are timely rectified.

"During this meeting, Dulloo also took note of the online services provisioned by the Department to the public. He enjoined the officers to act tough against those violating the Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) timelines set for different services. He asked for putting a check on last-minute reverting or cancellation of applications maintaining that it defeats the purpose of this act.

However, the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) said that the Department has made substantial progress in the digitisation process with most of it completed by the field officials of the Department except in Jammu and Srinagar districts.

He revealed that the Department is currently engaged in the verification process to ensure the quality and accuracy of these records. He made out that this exercise would be completed within a month’s time to enable the Department to move towards integrating it with vectorised cadastral maps.

The Secretary, of Revenue gave insights about the achievements of the Department made in this direction along with the steps to be taken under the land records modernisation programme.

He said that the objective of this programme is to develop a modern, comprehensive and transparent land records management system.

He also apprised the meeting about the progress made so far and the future steps to be taken from here. It was added that after digitisation the Department is on the task of digitisation of cadastral maps followed by their geo-referencing which has been completed up to the extent of 89 per cent across villages.

The meeting was also informed that the integration of spatial (geo-referenced) map with digitised RoRs is the next step in the line of action to be culminated with making it live on the LRIS portal for use and the easement of the general public.

