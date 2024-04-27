Take urgent action against drug menace: TTV Dhinakaran to TN govt

Chennai, April 27 Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK ) general secretary and NDA candidate from Theni Lok Sabha seat, T.T.V. Dhinakaran has called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate action against drug menace that was plaguing the state.

In a statement on Saturday, Dhinakaran alleged that since the seizure of Rs 2000 crore worth drugs from Tamil Nadu, the DMK and its leaders were involved in the smuggling of drugs including cannabis. He also charged that after regular seizures of drugs, doubts have risen in the minds of people.

It may be recalled that former NRI cell leader of DMK Jaffer Sadiq was arrested in a Rs 2000 crore drug smuggling case. While the DMK immediately expelled Sadiq from the party, the opposition had come out against the ruling front over the arrest of Sadiq and the smuggling of drugs.

The AMMK leader in the statement said that a person named Bose (Subash Chandra Bose), who is the husband of DMK Tenkasi district panchayat leader (Tamil Selvi), was arrested by the police after the vehicle in which he was travelling had the banned gutka in huge quantities.

Dhinakaran said that when DMK was in opposition, Stalin being the then opposition leader had taken the issue of the movement of banned items like gutka in the state. The AMMK leader questioned whether Stalin who is presently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was taking any measures to curb the movement of gutka in the state.

Dhinakaran also called upon the state government to take urgent measures for a drug-fee Tamil Nadu and to take stringent action against anyone who is caught with drugs including gutka.

He said that such measures should be taken to prevent the youngsters of the state from getting into the menace of drugs.

