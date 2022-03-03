Taking selfies with illegal firearm lands 3 in police net in Bihar

Patna, March 3 A selfie with an illegal firearm landed three youths in the police net in Bihar's west Champaran district.

The three youths were booked for procuring the firearm illegally, a police official said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered in the Bagha police station after the youth uploaded their selfies on social media.

"We have detained two of the youths and are making efforts to nab the third one," said an official of the Bagha police station.

The three youths are friends and natives of the Ram Nagar locality.

They obtained a country-made pistol from a person and took selfies in a barber shop in the same locality.

"The interrogation of the youths is currently underway to find out the person who gave the firearm to them," the officer said.

