Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies from Overdose of Medication for Menstrual Cramps in Trichy

Tamil Nadu: An 18-year-old girl from a village near Musiri taluk died on August 21 after consuming an excessive amount of medication to alleviate menstrual cramps. The incident took place in the Pulivalam area of Trichy.

According to TOI reports, the girl, who had a history of severe menstrual cramps, took multiple pills to relieve intense abdominal pain. After ingesting the medication, she began vomiting, leading her parents to rush her to the primary health centre (PHC) in Omandhur. Following treatment, she was discharged but lost consciousness upon returning home. Her parents then admitted her to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for further care. Despite medical intervention, she died from complications related to the overdose.

A postmortem examination has been conducted, and police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint from the girl's father. The excessive dosage of medication was cited as the cause of fatal health complications. The girl was reportedly awaiting counselling for admission into an engineering program.