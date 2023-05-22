Tamil Nadu: 2 die after consuming liquor at state-run bar in Thanjavur

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 : Two people have died after allegedly consuming alcohol at a government-run bar at Keela Alangam in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, officials said late Sunday.

Following the incident, the officials of the Revenue Department sealed the Bar, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek (36) and Kuppusamy (68)

Thanjavur Collector, Dinesh Ponraj said in a statement that around 12 pm on Sunday, two people consumed alcohol at TASMAC bar in Thanjavur and became ill.

"One person died on the way to hospital while the other person died in the Hospital during the treatment," he said in a statement.

"As per the Forensic report of the two deceased, there was no methanol in alcohol but a mix of Cyanide poison is suspected to be present in the alcohol," the Collector said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"A First Information Report has been registered in this matter and bodies were sent for autopsy, he said. A special team has been formed to investigate this matter," he said.

During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that one of the deceased Vivek had some family issues.

"We are investigating the case from all possible angles whether it is suicide or murder," he said.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur SP Ashish Rawat said, "We are trying to track CCTV footage. After investigation, action would be taken on the Bar owner. A case has been registered under section 174 of the IPC. A special team is investigating this case".

