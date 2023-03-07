Tamil Nadu: 3 elephants get electrocuted while crossing electric fence, die

As many as three elephants got killed by electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Dharampuri district, while crossing an illegal electric fence.

The incident happened on Monday in Marandahalli, Dharampuri district in Tamil Nadu.

After the incident, one person named Murugesan has been arrested for using an illegal fence, which is against the law.

As per the allegations, the fence was put for protecting the crops from wild animals.

Further details are awaited in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

