Tamil Nadu Accident: At Least 6 Killed, Over 30 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Buses in Tenkasi

At least six people were killed and over 30 others were injured after two private buses collided with each other in the Kamarajapuram area near Idaikal in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, November 24. According to the news agency ANI, at 55 passengers were injured in the accident.

Passengers with serious injuries, including fractures of arms, legs and head, were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The accident occurred when a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai and another private passenger bus coming from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti rammed into each other.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: At least six people were killed and over 30 injured in a head-on collision between two private buses in the Kamarajpuram area near Idaikal in Tenkasi district. Further details awaited.



The collision was so severe that the two buses were mangled, resulting in casualties and serious injuries. After receiving the information, local police, along with firefighters and locals, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.