Tamil Nadu Accident: Four Killed After Car Rams Into Truck Near Kovalam (Watch Video)

At least four people were killed after a car they were travelling stuck into a truck on East Coast Road near Kovalam in the wee hours of Wednesday, September 4. The impact was so severe that the car caused major damage, resulting in the death of four passengers. After receiving the information, locals and fellow motorists rush to engage in rescue operations.

Emergency services, including the Pallikaranai Police Traffic Investigation Division and the Siruseri Fire Station officials, reached the accident spot and with the help of a crane, they took out the car that crashed into the cargo vehicle.

Visuals From Accident Spot

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: At least four people lost their lives when a car, they were travelling in, rammed into a truck near Kovalam.



The truck was parked at the side of the road as it broke down. The incident took place near the Semmancheri Kuppam bus stand, Chennai East Coast Road.… pic.twitter.com/31gzaeP3sd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2024

The accident caused significant disruption, with traffic being affected for over two hours on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Sulthan (23), Arshaf Mohamed (22), Akhil Mohamed (19) and Mohamed Ashik. All were residents of Puthiamputhur in Coimbatore who had come to Chennai in their car.